Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 160 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.02. 287,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.