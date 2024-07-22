Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 94.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 96,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Certara by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,013 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 520,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 109,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

