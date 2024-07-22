Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,143,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,145,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $17.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $580.52. 282,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,447. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $589.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

