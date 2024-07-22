Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.11. The stock had a trading volume of 598,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

