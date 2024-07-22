Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

