Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $259,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.
In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.43. 101,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
