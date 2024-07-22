Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 205,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

