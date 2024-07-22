Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.53. 192,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,353. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

