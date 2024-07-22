Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 167.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.8% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.57. The stock had a trading volume of 148,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,485. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average is $251.75.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

