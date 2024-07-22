Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

