Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $204,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 738 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.29. 293,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,874. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

