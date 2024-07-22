Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $268,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 213,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

