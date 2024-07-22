Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.5 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $3,074,765. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

