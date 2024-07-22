Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock worth $26,699,609. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $478.00. 154,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,701. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -179.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.