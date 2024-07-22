Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 551 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.20. 227,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,647. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

