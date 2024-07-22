Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after buying an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,881 shares of company stock worth $1,150,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $69.80. 407,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,281. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

