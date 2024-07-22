Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 701 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SAP by 17.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in SAP by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

SAP stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.20. The stock had a trading volume of 235,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,696. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

