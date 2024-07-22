Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 717 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 561,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,836. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

