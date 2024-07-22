Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AXP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.64. The company had a trading volume of 871,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,759. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $253.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.94 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.