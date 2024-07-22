Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $226,526. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE:DV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.