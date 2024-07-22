Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.97. 493,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

