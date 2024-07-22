Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,234. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

