NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.43. 7,408,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,334,699. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

