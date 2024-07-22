NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.63. NIO shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 3,532,933 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in NIO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NIO by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

