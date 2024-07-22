Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.56. Noah shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 124,069 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on NOAH. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Noah by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

