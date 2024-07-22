Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Insider Sells £51,430.40 in Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) insider James Eyre sold 20,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £51,430.40 ($66,697.45).
NXR stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.11). 121,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,251. The firm has a market cap of £215.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,531.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.18. Norcros plc has a 1-year low of GBX 134 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 248.80 ($3.23).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.
