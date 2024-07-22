North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Buys £300,000 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £300,000 ($389,054.60).
Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Patrick Edwardson acquired 83,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($322,594.15).
- On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson bought 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90).
North American Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON NAIT remained flat at GBX 303 ($3.93) during midday trading on Monday. 292,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 306 ($3.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.11. The company has a market capitalization of £416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,984.15 and a beta of 0.70.
North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend
About North American Income Trust
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than North American Income Trust
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.