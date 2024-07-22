North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Buys £300,000 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £300,000 ($389,054.60).

Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Patrick Edwardson acquired 83,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £248,752.35 ($322,594.15).

On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson bought 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £48,247.65 ($62,569.90).

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON NAIT remained flat at GBX 303 ($3.93) during midday trading on Monday. 292,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 306 ($3.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.11. The company has a market capitalization of £416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,984.15 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About North American Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.