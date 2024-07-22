Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after buying an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $83,182,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $438.25. 139,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.