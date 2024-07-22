NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.03% of NRG Energy worth $1,894,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,129. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

