NU (NYSE:NU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

NU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

