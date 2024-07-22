NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $13.47

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.14. NU shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 5,481,792 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.
NU Stock Down 5.8 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after buying an additional 92,015,719 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
