Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

