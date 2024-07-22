NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $123.28 and last traded at $122.86. Approximately 75,039,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 459,415,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.93.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,360,723 shares of company stock worth $524,762,141 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

