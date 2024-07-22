Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,421. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.