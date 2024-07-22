OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

