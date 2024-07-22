Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Up to $72.53

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.53, but opened at $75.34. Onsemi shares last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 431,035 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.