Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Open Lending Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 943,429 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Open Lending by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Lending by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,749,000 after acquiring an additional 546,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

