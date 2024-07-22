Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.75. Open Lending shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 61,413 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Open Lending

Open Lending Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $687.61 million, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,749,000 after acquiring an additional 546,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,756,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 943,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.