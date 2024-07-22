Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Opera were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Opera by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Opera by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Trading Down 3.1 %

Opera stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.98. Opera Limited has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Opera Announces Dividend

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

