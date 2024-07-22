Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.00

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 3346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $554.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

