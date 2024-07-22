OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.
