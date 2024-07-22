Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 253,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,396. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

