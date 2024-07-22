Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $92.75 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

