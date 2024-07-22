Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile
