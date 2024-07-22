Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is an increase from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Pacific Smiles Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

