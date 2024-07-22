Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after buying an additional 1,847,468 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,431,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after buying an additional 747,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after buying an additional 703,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

