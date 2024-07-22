Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.33

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$52.33 and last traded at C$52.30, with a volume of 52437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.85.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows bought 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

