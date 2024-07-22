PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $101.09 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,915,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

