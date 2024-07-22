Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $19.80

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $19.30. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 146,488 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

