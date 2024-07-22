Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.39% of Pinterest worth $1,988,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,206. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

