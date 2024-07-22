Piper Sandler Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $29.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $269.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.